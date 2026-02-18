Krystle D'souza Reacts To Reports Of Replacing Tamannaah Bhatia In 'Shararat' Song From Dhurandhar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Krystle D'Souza reacted to reports suggesting that Tamannaah Bhatia was initially considered for the song“Shararat” from“Dhurandhar” but later was replaced by Krystle herself along with actress Ayesha Khan.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Krystle said she was completely unaware of any such reports or developments if any on the same.“I had no idea about all this. But Tamannaah is amazing. She is beautiful and so good at what she does. More power to her. Whatever is written in someone's fate, they get it,” she said.

Speaking about landing the opportunity herself, Krystle further told IANS,“I feel it was in my fate, it was in Ayesha's fate, and we got it. But that doesn't take away from how beautiful Tamannaah is and what a great performer she is. Maybe she would have added her own spunk to the song. She brings her own aura and her own limelight, and that's beautiful.”

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress further said that she believes in women supporting one another in the industry and that each woman in the entertainment industry is doing so well for herself.“Every woman who is doing well makes me proud. I would love to see more women doing amazing, crazy performances and supporting each other,” she said.

Talking about“Dhurandhar,” the movie which released in December 2025, featured a fine ensemble cast starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others. Apart from it's plot, storyline, fine performances, it also generated buzz for its music, including the track“Shararat.”

–IANS

rd/