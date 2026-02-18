Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Started Fading At The Start Of Falgun Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A slight chill in the air during the weekend mornings. So, will winter make a comeback before it leaves? What does the weather department say? Check out the full photo gallery for details

Alipore weather office reports Kolkata's min temp at 17.4°C and max at 29.4°C. A slight chill remains at night, but winter feel fades during the day, with humidity causing discomfort.

A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area. It's now over the central south Bay of Bengal and will intensify, moving north-northwest.

It will be located over the east Indian Ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal today. The good news is it won't directly impact the state. The winter feel in South Bengal will fade even more starting tomorrow.

The weather office says temps will rise from Thursday. Both min and max temps are set to increase from Feb 20, with a 3-degree rise expected in districts. Kolkata's max temp might reach 31°C on the weekend.

Dry weather will prevail across South Bengal, including Kolkata, Hooghly, and other districts. No storms or rain are expected. The Alipore office suggests a chance of light morning fog.

North Bengal districts still feel like winter with northerly winds and fog. Light to moderate fog is likely for 2-3 days in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and other districts. The sky will clear up later in the day.

No major temp change is expected for now. A 2-degree rise is possible from Saturday, affecting both max and min temps. The winter feel will disappear from North Bengal by the end of February, with temps rising everywhere.