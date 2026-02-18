Azerbaijani Banks See Decline In Bloomberg Trading System Transactions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number and total volume of transactions conducted by Azerbaijani banks through the Bloomberg trading system declined in 2025, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Over the course of the year, banks concluded 3,661 deals within the Bloomberg system, with a total volume of 65.4 billion manat ($38.4 billion). Compared with 2024, these figures represent a decrease of 35.8% in volume and 2.7% in the number of transactions.

Despite the decline, activity remained steady in the unsecured segment of the interbank market during the reporting period. The CBA noted that 95% of the total volume of these transactions consisted of short-term deals with maturities ranging from 1 to 3 days.