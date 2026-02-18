Azerbaijani Banks See Decline In Bloomberg Trading System Transactions
Over the course of the year, banks concluded 3,661 deals within the Bloomberg system, with a total volume of 65.4 billion manat ($38.4 billion). Compared with 2024, these figures represent a decrease of 35.8% in volume and 2.7% in the number of transactions.
Despite the decline, activity remained steady in the unsecured segment of the interbank market during the reporting period. The CBA noted that 95% of the total volume of these transactions consisted of short-term deals with maturities ranging from 1 to 3 days.
