“Changing Course Gracefully” By Elaina Kelly Smith Wins The Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Literary Titan is proud to announce that Elaina Kelly Smith's acclaimed #1 Best Seller, Changing Course Gracefully: A Strategic Guide to Building Foundational Self-Trust, has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. This recognition celebrates the book's methodical approach to helping readers navigate change, overwhelm, and a life on autopilot.

In Changing Course Gracefully, Smith invites readers to confront a pattern she calls “Remote Control Living,” where daily life is guided by a relentless chorus of“shoulds” rather than an internal signal. Utilizing her signature PARQS Framework -Preferences, Awareness, Right Action, Questions, and Self-Acceptance-Smith offers a practical,“brick-by-brick” approach to rebuilding foundational self-trust.

Kirkus Reviews has praised the work, noting that “Smith is a first-rate teacher-calm, methodical, and warmly encouraging”. Drawing from decades of travel across all seven continents, Smith presents a strategic guide designed to support readers through emotional waves and moments of self-discovery.

Literary Titan lauded the book as a“guided travel companion built around the PARQS Framework,” emphasizing Smith's warm and steady voice as she models the framework through real-world experiences across Cambodia, India, Russia, and beyond.

Changing Course Gracefully is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For those ready to stop navigating blind and start building self-trust one step at a time, pick up your compass today.

About the Author:

Elaina Kelly Smith is an award-winning author and personal growth guide whose work helps readers reconnect with themselves through practical tools and steady encouragement. After more than 15 years exploring personal development and three decades of global travel, Smith understands life as an active personal odyssey shaped by inner transformation.