Dr. Qian Yongde Joins Hands With Fong Group Investment Holding Co., Ltd. To Launch A Long-Term Capital Structure Governance Initiative

Dr. Qian Yongde | Founder of the Qishan Rende Legacy Program

Amid heightened global financial volatility, increasing cross-border capital interconnectivity, and the governance challenges faced by enterprises and families during succession, Dr. Qian Yongde-who has long focused on capital structure design and succession systems research-has joined hands with Fong Group Investment Holding Co., Ltd. to formally introduce a long-term capital governance research and implementation framework centered on institutional design: the“Qishan Rende Legacy Program.”

Guided by the core principle of“Structure Before Performance, Governance Over Speed,” the program integrates capital allocation, risk boundary design, and embedded responsibility mechanisms. It aims to establish for enterprises and families a capital governance pathway that is understandable, reviewable, and capable of long-term continuity.







A New Institutional Approach to Capital Governance

From Short-Term Performance to Long-Term Order

Dr. Qian notes that many capital systems operate smoothly in their early stages, yet quickly lose balance during market reversals or generational transitions. The issue often lies not in insufficient assets, but in governance structures that fail to withstand the test of time.

The Qishan Rende Legacy Program is not a single investment solution. Rather, it is an institutional governance framework that incorporates decision-making authority, risk boundaries, and long-term responsibilities into structural design. This approach reduces reliance on individual judgment and enables capital operations to maintain consistency across cycles and generations.

Three Core Features

Stability × Clarity × Continuity

1. Governable Capital Structure Design Through clear structural arrangements and defined allocation of authority and responsibility, the framework reduces concentrated decision-making risk and provides a transparent foundation for capital operations.

2. Risk-Embedded Institutional Logic Risk is no longer treated as a corrective measure after the fact. Instead, it is integrated at the design stage, ensuring uncertainty is managed proactively rather than allowed to accumulate.

3. Institutionalized Responsibility and Long-Term Commitment Responsibility is embedded as an inherent condition of the system, not an external requirement. This enables capital to pursue stable operations while remaining aligned with societal expectations and future generations.







The Qishan Rende Legacy Program

A Practical Framework for Long-Term Capital Governance

As a core implementation framework of the Qishan Rende Legacy Program, this initiative emphasizes structural transparency, governance consistency, and steady operational rhythm. It addresses enterprises' and families' essential needs for security and sustainability throughout long-term development and succession.

Rather than measuring success by short-term market performance, the framework focuses on whether capital can consistently uphold its governance logic and value boundaries across varying environments.







Addressing Corporate and Cross-Generational Governance Needs

Institutional Preparation for Long-Term Stewardship

The Qishan Rende Legacy Program particularly focuses on:

1 governance stability for enterprises and families

2 continuity during cross-generational succession

3 participants who value institutional trust and embedded responsibility

Through institutional arrangements, participants are supported in maintaining strategic clarity and structural stability amid changing markets and environments.

Dr. Qian Yongde stated:

“What truly endures across time is not a single successful investment outcome, but a system capable of operating consistently across generations. The core of the Qishan Rende Legacy Program is not the pursuit of short-term performance, but the establishment of a governance structure that capital can trust over the long term.”

He further emphasized that a mature capital system should be able to safeguard its structural foundations and governance principles even in uncertain environments.

About the Qishan Rende Legacy Program

The Qishan Rende Legacy Program was initiated by Dr. Qian Yongde and jointly advanced with Fong Group Investment Holding Co., Ltd. Centered on capital structure governance, the program integrates institutional design and embedded responsibility mechanisms to help enterprises and families establish a sustainable governance order in highly uncertain financial environments.

Its long-term research and practical focus centers on capital structure stability, institutional trust, and cross-generational continuity-bringing capital back to structure and succession back to system.