Author Tatiana Releases Longer Lasting Memory, A Practical Guide To Energy, Vitality, And Intimate Well-Being

Tatiana introduces readers to a transformative approach to health, confidence, and intimacy in her new book, Longer Lasting Memory -a practical guide to mastering personal energy for physical, emotional, and creative empowerment.

At its core, Longer Lasting Memory teaches that gaining control of one's energy is one of the greatest gifts anyone can give themselves. By learning how to direct this inner power, individuals can enhance physical fitness, emotional balance, mental clarity, and even slow aspects of the aging process. Perera blends coaching insight with real-world techniques designed to help readers take charge of their overall well-being.

The book offers accessible strategies on topics including natural ways to last longer in the bedroom, cultivating deeper pleasure and connection, maintaining sexual health, and understanding the art of attraction. Readers also explore guidance on sustaining a healthy body, improving relationships, managing weight, interpreting dreams, and connecting to the body's internal healing power.

For men, the book supports increased stamina and confidence in intimate relationships. For women, it opens pathways to deeper awareness and fulfillment. Perera emphasizes that learning to work with personal energy is achievable for most people-even well into their seventies-making vitality a lifelong pursuit rather than a fleeting stage.

Beyond intimacy, Longer Lasting Memory is about living with intention. Drawing from the universal principle that“whatever you focus on, expands,” Perera shows how attention, mindset, and discipline shape outcomes in health, creativity, and relationships. When energy is aligned with purpose, life becomes more fluid, productive, and inspired.

Tatiana is a hypnotherapist and life coach who practices what she teaches. Through her work, she helps individuals gain control of their physical, emotional, and mental energy so they can succeed in their personal and professional lives. Her holistic approach blends mindset training, wellness, and self-mastery to guide readers toward lasting confidence, vitality, and fulfillment.

Longer Lasting Memory is now available in both digital and print formats through Amazon and major online book retailers.