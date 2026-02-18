Leadership Exposé By Alexander Benjamin Hart Hits No.1 International Bestseller In U.S., Canada, And Australia

MENAFN - GetNews) The February 11, 2026 launch of When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity by Alexander Benjamin Hart achieved #1 International Bestseller status across the United States, Canada, and Australia, earning top rankings in Nonprofit Leadership, Diversity & Multiculturalism, and major Business and Social Sciences categories.







The release of When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity marks a significant milestone for author Alexander Benjamin Hart, whose first-person examination of power, privilege, and institutional accountability has now been formally recognized as a #1 International Bestseller by the Best-Selling Authors Association following its multi-country chart performance.

The book reached #1 International Bestseller status in the United States, Canada, and Australia, earning top placement in competitive categories including nonprofit leadership, diversity and multiculturalism, business, and social sciences. The strong multi-country performance reflects broad interest in the book's examination of ethics, power, and institutional accountability.

The achievement was formally acknowledged by the Best-Selling Authors Association, recognizing Alexander Benjamin Hart for reaching #1 International Bestseller status. The recognition underscores the book's impact beyond niche leadership circles, resonating with readers across business, governance, and social policy audiences internationally.

During the launch period, the book ranked alongside-and at times surpassed-internationally recognized titles such as Atomic Habits, Think and Grow Rich, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Influence, Rich Dad Poor Dad, Good to Great, Blue Ocean Strategy, and Never Split the Difference. The performance firmly established its international bestseller standing during the competitive launch cycle.

The Best-Selling Authors Association formally acknowledged Hart for reaching #1 International Bestseller status, recognizing the book's strong multi-country performance and category dominance.

When Money and Power Do Not Buy Class or Integrity blends memoir, social criticism, and whistleblower testimony. In it, Hart recounts his journey from a difficult upbringing in Eastern Europe to rising through the hospitality industry in the United States, ultimately serving as CEO of a historic nonprofit membership institution. The narrative explores how elite private institutions often preserve systems of exclusion under the banner of tradition, examining issues of racial segregation, gender resistance, class exclusivity, and the concentration of political and economic influence behind closed doors.

The book also reflects Hart's personal experiences, including surviving the September 11 attacks-an event that shaped his views on leadership, accountability, and moral courage. When he attempted reforms within the institution he led, resistance escalated into professional retaliation and reputational pressure, underscoring one of the book's central arguments: that money does not confer integrity, and power rarely regulates itself.

“This achievement reflects the global appetite for conversations about ethics and accountability,” Hart said following the launch.“The rankings matter not for prestige, but because they signal that readers are ready to question the structures that shape opportunity, leadership, and influence.”

An accomplished executive and scholar-practitioner, Hart's career has focused on nonprofit governance, operational excellence, and leadership ethics within complex institutional environments. His work has previously been recognized within the nonprofit sector, and his decision to publish this exposé-while maintaining personal discretion-underscores the book's thesis that character, not status, defines leadership.

The international success of the February 11 launch demonstrates the book's broad appeal across business leaders, nonprofit professionals, social science audiences, and readers engaged in discussions of institutional reform.