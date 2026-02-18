Monroe, Louisiana Tops New Ranking As Deadliest College Town In United States

MENAFN - GetNews)



Federal crime and traffic fatality data reveal stark contrasts in safety across 90+ U.S. college towns in 2026.

A new analysis of federal crime and traffic data identifies significant differences in safety among U.S. college towns, with Monroe, Louisiana, emerging as the deadliest based on a combined metric of fatal crashes and violent deaths, while Provo, Utah, stands out as the safest. The study covers more than 90 small to mid-sized cities where college students make up at least 10 percent of the population and a four-year university enrolls 5,000 or more students.

Key Findings



Deadliest overall city: Monroe, Louisiana records a murder rate more than five times the national average, placing it at the top of the danger ranking among U.S. college towns.

Fatal crashes dominate: Baton Rouge, Louisiana had the highest total number of fatal crashes over a five-year period with 263 incidents.

Highest crash rate: Daytona Beach, Florida posted a fatal crash rate close to 29 per 100,000 residents, more than double the national average.

Regional concentrations: North Carolina led all states with four deadly college towns in the top 25, while Ohio placed three cities in the top 10 due largely to high total homicides. Safest town: Provo, Utah reported zero murders over three years and a fatal crash rate roughly one-third the national average.

The data indicate that student population share alone does not predict safety outcomes; rather, broader community conditions such as local infrastructure, traffic patterns, and underlying crime trends shape actual risks. The inclusion of both fatal motor vehicle crashes and murders provides a more comprehensive picture than crime statistics alone. This multifaceted approach underscores how daily life off campus can significantly impact overall safety for students and residents alike.

With millions of students preparing to attend colleges across the nation this spring, these findings provide timely insight for families, university administrators, and local policymakers weighing safety considerations beyond campus borders. In an era of heightened concern about both violent crime and preventable traffic deaths, understanding how different communities compare can guide resource allocation and prevention strategies. Moreover, the rankings highlight the need for targeted interventions in high-risk towns to address not only law enforcement and public safety but also road safety improvements.

Methodology

The analysis used federal data on fatal car crashes (five-year totals and rates per 100,000 residents) and murders/nonnegligent manslaughters (three-year totals and rates) to construct a combined“deadly score” for cities with populations under 350,000 where at least 10 percent of residents are college students and where a four-year university enrolls 5,000+ students. National averages for comparison were 12.8 fatal crashes and 7.5 homicides per 100,000 people in 2022. View the Full Study Here:

About the Source

Babcock Injury Lawyers is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based personal injury law firm led by seasoned trial attorney Stephen Babcock. The firm is dedicated to delivering personalized, results-driven legal representation to individuals and businesses across Louisiana who have been seriously injured due to negligence, accidents, or insurance disputes. With a focus on maximizing compensation and protecting clients' rights, Babcock Injury Lawyers handles a wide range of personal injury cases - including car and truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, brain injuries, and workplace-related claims - offering free consultations and a client-centered approach to advocacy