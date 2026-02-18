Boston's Broadway Lineup Brings Tony Award-Winning Blockbusters And Beloved Classics To The Stage

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Theatre In Boston"Seven touring productions - from Stereophonic to Moulin Rouge! - offer something for every theatre lover this spring and summer

BOSTON, MA - Boston's theatre scene is buzzing with excitement as an incredible lineup of Broadway shows heads to the city this spring and summer. Whether you're a fan of rock-infused drama, powerful musicals rooted in history, or timeless Disney magic, Theatre In Boston has you covered. The 2026 season brings Tony Award winners, beloved classics, and electrifying new works to some of Boston's most iconic stages-proving once again that there truly is a show for everyone.

The lineup includes Stereophonic, the most decorated show at the 2024 Tony Awards, kicking things off in March at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. It will be followed by Suffs, the Tony-winning musical celebrating the women who fought for the right to vote, and The Outsiders, the 2024 Tony winner for Best Musical. Disney's spectacular 30th anniversary production of Beauty and the Beast arrives in April, with Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed staging of Les Misérables following in June. The summer heats up with The Great Gatsby, a Tony-winning new musical set in the Roaring Twenties, and the 10-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical closing out the run of shows in late July.

"This is one of the strongest Broadway lineups Boston has seen in years," said Mark Meyer, founder of Theatre In Boston. "Whether you're a lifelong musical theatre fan or looking for your first Broadway experience, this lineup has something that will move you. We're thrilled to help connect Boston audiences with these incredible productions."

The schedule opens with Stereophonic (March 10–15) and Suffs (March 17–29) at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, followed by The Outsiders (March 31–April 12), Beauty and the Beast (April 14–May 2), Les Misérables (June 9–21), The Great Gatsby (July 7–19), and Moulin Rouge! The Musical (July 28–August 2), all at Citizens Opera House.

For complete details on all upcoming Broadway shows in Boston - including show descriptions, venue information, and ticket links - visit the Theatre In Boston.

