JFDA Teams Shut Down 6 Butcheries In Amman's Al-Mahatta

Amman, Feb 18 (Petra)- Inspection teams from the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in cooperation with security agencies, shut down six butcheries in the Al-Mahatta area on Wednesday as part of an extensive monitoring campaign.The JFDA said in a statement that the closures followed the discovery of several violations, including the display of meat and offal on public sidewalks and failure to adhere to hygiene and storage requirements.Inspectors also found that meat was not kept in refrigeration units separate from offal and seized quantities of expired liver.The administration added that its teams destroyed approximately 1,500 kilograms of seized materials in the presence of security representatives. It emphasized that monitoring campaigns will continue to ensure strict compliance with health and safety regulations.