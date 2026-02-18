Zelensky Hopes Next Stage Of Peace Talks Will Take Place In February

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in his evening address while summing up the results of the negotiations in Geneva, Ukrinform reports.

"As of today, we cannot say that the outcome is sufficient. The military representatives discussed certain issues seriously and substantively. However, sensitive political matters, issues of possible compromises, and the necessary meeting of leaders have not yet been sufficiently worked through. We are counting on the next meeting, and it would be right for it to take place still in February," Zelensky said.

He stressed the importance of the presence of European representatives in Geneva – from France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland as the host country.

"It is we, in Ukraine, who always push the position that Europe must be part of the process. I want to thank the United States for taking this position into account," he said.

He also noted that he had instructed the delegation to discuss the humanitarian track – exchanges of prisoners of war and the release of civilians.

"We track information on every person and work constantly to bring our people back – bring Ukrainians home. Every exchange matters. I am also grateful to our warriors on the frontline, who carry out active operations and replenish the exchange fund for us, for Ukraine," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky stated after the talks in Geneva that there had been progress on military issues, namely monitoring the ceasefire, while on political issues – territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and other sensitive matters – the positions of the sides remain different.

Photo: Office of the President