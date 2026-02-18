US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Iranian Officials

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated that during nationwide protests in Iran in December–January, the Iranian regime resorted to violence and repression against tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators, Ukrinform reports.

According to the department, authorities shut down the internet across the country, significantly limiting independent documentation of abuses and isolating Iranians from the outside world.

It is noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed visa restrictions on 18 officials of the Iranian regime and leaders of the telecommunications sector, as well as their family members – a total of 58 individuals.

The visa restriction policy targets individuals who are complicit in serious human rights violations, including restricting the rights of Iranians to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, Pigott said.

According to him, the United States will continue to use all available tools to expose and ensure accountability for abuses by officials of the Iranian regime and others.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Iran summoned the German ambassador, Axel Dittmann, over what it described as "anti-Iranian actions" in Germany and the "destructive" position of German politicians.

In early January 2026, Iranian security forces brutally suppressed mass protests in the country, resulting, according to various estimates, in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.