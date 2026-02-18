MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Discovery Senior Living to Honor Team Members from Across the Nation at 2026 Pillars of Excellence Awards in Dallas Flagship Celebration Showcases Discovery's Commitment to Recognition, Growth, and a Culture Built on Shared Values

Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") and its affiliated subsidiaries, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operators in the U.S., will bring together team members from across the country this week in Dallas for its annual Pillars of Excellence Awards, a premier celebration honoring the individuals and communities who exemplify the Company's mission and values every day.







With more than 22,000 team members nationwide, Discovery's strength and growth are powered by the people who serve residents and families in communities across the United States. The Pillars of Excellence Awards represent the Company's highest form of recognition spotlighting those who consistently raise the bar in care, leadership, teamwork, and performance.

At the center of the celebration is Discovery's mission:

Discovery Senior Living is committed to our Residents, Team Members and our Partners to be leaders of our industry; constantly evolving and redefining senior living, while reaching new levels of achievement in our management and development of lifestyle-oriented communities.

"Recognition is embedded in Discovery's culture, and we are incredibly proud to continuously find ways to highlight, celebrate, and share our team members' achievements," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living. "Creating meaningful recognition and growth opportunities for our people is a top priority."

A Culture Driven by Shared Values

The Pillars of Excellence Awards reflect the shared values that define Discovery's culture and guide its teams across every community:



Integrity - Acting with honesty, respect, and character in service to those proudly served.

Teamwork - Coordinating efforts toward a shared mission and valuing one another's strengths.

Performance - Striving to exceed expectations and recognizing the impact work has on residents' well-being.

Accountability - Acting like owners, collaborating across departments, and delivering results with transparency.

Hard Work - Applying determination and resilience to achieve goals and move the organization forward.

Compassion - Giving of oneself to support and uplift seniors who have contributed so much to the world. Creativity - Innovating boldly and improving the experiences delivered to residents and families.

"These pillars are the foundation to our culture and drive our achievements," Hutchinson added. "The team members we will honor represent the very best of what it means to serve our residents with compassion, lead with integrity, and perform at their very best."

Recognizing Excellence Across Communities Nationwide

The Dallas ceremony will feature both Community Awards and Individual Pillars of Excellence Awards, recognizing exceptional performance across Discovery's family of Management Companies.

Community Awards

Communities will be recognized in three major categories:



Quality Award - Celebrating exceptional resident and team member satisfaction.

Most Improved Award - Honoring measurable progress and operational growth. Top Performance Award - Recognizing outstanding results and execution.

Individual Pillars of Excellence Awards

Individual finalists represent a wide range of roles including caregivers, dining leaders, housekeepers, business office managers, clinical leaders, facilities teams, celebrations directors, and more. Each nominee was recognized by peers who witnessed extraordinary dedication, leadership, and compassion in action.

From frontline caregivers to behind-the-scenes support teams, these honorees embody Discovery's belief that excellence is built together.

Recognition is a Discovery Commitment

As Discovery and its Management Companies continue to grow and redefine lifestyle-oriented senior living communities nationwide, the Company remains steadfast in its commitment to invest in its people.

The Pillars of Excellence Awards serve as an essential reminder that hard work, integrity, compassion, creativity, and accountability are truly celebrated achievements.

"The Pillars of Excellence we will celebrate more than awards," Hutchinson said. "We will celebrate the individuals who make our communities exceptional and who inspire those around them to reach higher every single day."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 22,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place to Work May 2025 - May 2026.







