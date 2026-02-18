OPEN Stock Garners Retail Attention Ahead Of Q4 Results - What Are Analysts Expecting?



Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) was in the retail spotlight on Wednesday, ahead of its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 earnings that are expected after-hours on Feb. 19.

On Stocktwits, retail chatter around OPEN stock increased 336% in 24 hours, according to data from Wednesday morning, rising from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around the shares of the company jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past day.

Q4 Expectations

The real estate digital platform will post its first results under the new chief executive officer, Kaz Nejatian, a former Shopify executive, who took over the reins of the company from former CEO Carrie Wheeler as of Sept. 2025.

Opendoor is expected to post quarterly revenues of $594.02 million, based on seven analyst estimates, according to data from Fiscal. This is almost 45% lower than revenues of $1.1 billion posted in the same period last year, as the company navigates a severely cooled housing market and high interest rates.

Meanwhile, analysts on Fiscal expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.11, lower than the loss per share of $0.16 it posted in the same period last year.

Recent Leadership Overhaul

In Dec. 2025, the company announced major leadership changes in a bid to accelerate its next growth phase. Opendoor named Lucas Matheson as President of the company.

Matheson had previously been CEO of Coinbase Canada and had also spent five years at Shopify. Meanwhile, Christy Schwartz, who had previously served as the interim Chief Financial Officer, took over as the CFO on Jan. 1, 2026.

"My job is to find the best person for every seat," said Nejatian about the appointments. "This is the team for the next version of Opendoor, one built for speed, clarity, and impact. Every day we don't make real progress is a day we don't make homeownership better. We're not going to waste days."

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

One bullish user on Stocktwits reiterated their positive outlook, saying the company's shares would go up after earnings on 'some good news.'

However, another bearish user predicted bad earnings that would push OPEN shares to $2.50. Shares of the company were trading at $4.61 at the time of writing.

OPEN stock has gained more than 191% in the past year.

