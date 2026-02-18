403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting at Bayan Palace to review remarks and requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship decided to revoke Kuwaiti citizenship from number of cases.
GAZA - A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the eastern part of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
RAMALLAH - Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.
GAZA - Some 56 Palestinians has passed through the partially opened Rafah crossing with Egypt for immediate medical attention.
NEW YORK - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced a three-pillar recovery plan for the Gaza Strip focusing on rubble removal, the provision of temporary housing, and revitalizing the private sector.
WASHINGTON - The US imposed visa restrictions against 18 Iranian officials in the communication sector for alleged involvement in inhibiting Iranians' rights to freedom of expression over the last couple of months.
BRUSSELS - The EU and several countries expressed grave concern over continued unlawful and deadly attacks on civilians in the Kordofan and Darfur states.
GENEVA - The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to "drag out negotiations despite the possibility of reaching their final stages".
ISLAMABAD - At least 14 militants were killed in separate security operations by the counter terrorism department in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (end)
