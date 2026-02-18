Delphx Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(""), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of C$0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$250,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.08, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, DelphX may elect to pay finder's fees to eligible finders, and details of any finder's fees paid will be announced at a later date.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance. DelphX insiders may participate in the Offering, subject to compliance with DelphX's insider trading policy.

DelphX intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with general corporate purposes.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle, Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker-dealers to offer new private placement securities providing both fixed-income and cryptocurrency-based solutions. DelphX's proprietary securities include:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs), which provide secured protection against rating downgrades of corporate bonds and/or losses in cryptocurrency holdings; and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs), which enable investors to assume capped downgrade or cryptocurrency-loss exposure in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. These instruments are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit

George Wentworth, General Manager

DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

(718) 509-2160

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy and product development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry and the volatile crypto market, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.