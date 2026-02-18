ICON INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ICON Plc On Behalf Of ICON Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in ICON and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ICON plc (“ICON” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ICLR) on behalf of ICON stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ICON has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 12, 2026, ICON issued a press release entitled“ICON plc Provides Update on Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Investigation into Accounting Practices.” The release stated that ICON“intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results on or prior to April 30, 2026. The Company also announced an ongoing internal investigation initiated by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in late October 2025 into certain of the Company's accounting practices and controls, following concerns reported to the Audit Committee through Company management.” On this news, ICON ordinary shares plummeted in intraday trading on February 12, 2026.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired ICON shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.



