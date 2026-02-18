403
Iraq's Zakho Get Into Gulf Club Champions League Semis Beating Bahrain Sitra 3-2
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Zakho defeated on Wednesday their Bahraini rivals, Sitra, 3-2, qualifying for the Gulf Club Champions League semis.
At Zakho stadium, the first half ended in favor of the hosts which scored in the 29th minute their opener by Aso Rostm.
In the 53rd minute, Zakho's Amjad Atwan added the second goal, while Sitra's Brono netted in the 60th minute their opener.
Atwan also scored the third goal through a penalty in the 97th minute pushing his team to the semis.
Abdulwase al-Mutari scored in the 108th minute (in the 18th minute of over time). Zakho top their Group with 13 points. (end)
