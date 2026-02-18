'That 1 Painter' Named No. 1 Painting Franchise In Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® Ranking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- That 1 Painter has been named the No. 1 painting franchise in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Now in its 47th year, the Franchise 500® is widely regarded as an essential resource for prospective franchisees and a leading benchmark of franchise strength. That 1 Painter earned the top ranking among painting franchises for its performance in key areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and overall brand power.

“For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.“These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success.”

In its ongoing effort to evaluate an increasingly competitive franchise landscape, Entrepreneur continues to refine its ranking methodology. Each franchise is assessed using more than 150 data points across categories including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores are ranked in the annual list.

That 1 Painter's No. 1 ranking reflects the brand's continued national expansion, strong franchisee performance, and emphasis on operational consistency across markets. With locations serving communities across the United States, the franchise has focused on scalable systems, localized marketing support, and community involvement as part of its growth strategy.

Over nearly five decades, the Franchise 500® has become both a competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership. That 1 Painter's placement at the top of the painting category underscores its position as a leading franchise opportunity within the home services sector.

To view That 1 Painter in the full ranking, visit the Franchise 500 Rankings. The rankings are also featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13, 2026.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a nationally recognized residential and commercial painting franchise providing interior and exterior painting services across the United States. Known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, professionalism, and community involvement, That 1 Painter supports franchise owners with proven systems, ongoing training, and marketing resources designed to help local businesses grow and thrive.