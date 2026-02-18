Remitly Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results Above Outlook
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|442,177
|$
|351,895
|$
|1,635,147
|$
|1,263,963
|Costs and expenses
|Transaction expenses(1)
|137,606
|118,389
|549,480
|431,604
|Customer support and operations(1)
|27,193
|22,008
|101,226
|83,918
|Marketing(1)
|92,800
|83,937
|342,903
|303,799
|Technology and development(1)
|82,139
|70,611
|313,907
|269,817
|General and administrative(1)
|56,746
|54,875
|225,129
|195,857
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,878
|5,814
|25,034
|18,054
|Total costs and expenses
|403,362
|355,634
|1,557,679
|1,303,049
|Income (loss) from operations
|38,815
|(3,739
|)
|77,468
|(39,086
|)
|Interest income
|1,785
|1,844
|7,699
|8,077
|Interest expense
|(2,547
|)
|(967
|)
|(7,612
|)
|(3,241
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(1,904
|)
|(2,273
|)
|(5,927
|)
|3,999
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|36,149
|(5,135
|)
|71,628
|(30,251
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(5,067
|)
|589
|3,695
|6,727
|Net income (loss)
|$
|41,216
|$
|(5,724
|)
|$
|67,933
|$
|(36,978
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.33
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.31
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|209,643,777
|199,049,777
|205,833,196
|194,646,436
|Diluted
|215,554,792
|199,049,777
|217,569,896
|194,646,436
__________
(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|542,426
|$
|368,097
|Disbursement prefunding
|441,335
|288,934
|Customer funds receivable, net
|286,455
|193,965
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|45,735
|46,518
|Total current assets
|1,315,951
|897,514
|Property and equipment, net
|61,521
|31,566
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|12,452
|13,002
|Goodwill
|54,940
|54,940
|Intangible assets, net
|2,125
|10,463
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|11,724
|5,386
|Total assets
|$
|1,458,713
|$
|1,012,871
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|28,450
|$
|16,159
|Customer liabilities
|219,667
|188,984
|Short-term debt
|2,821
|2,468
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|141,948
|116,652
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,166
|4,745
|Total current liabilities
|399,052
|329,008
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|28,135
|9,073
|Long-term debt
|155,000
|-
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|7,737
|9,319
|Total liabilities
|589,924
|347,400
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|21
|20
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,325,520
|1,195,390
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,596
|(1,658
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(460,348
|)
|(528,281
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|868,789
|665,471
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,458,713
|$
|1,012,871
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025(1)
|2024(1)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|67,933
|$
|(36,978
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization, and other
|46,761
|16,473
|Stock-based compensation expense, net
|155,114
|152,137
|Donation of common stock
|3,336
|2,587
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,477
|)
|(12,224
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,467
|5,981
|Accounts payable
|10,058
|(20,823
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|23,840
|10,584
|Operating lease liabilities
|15,050
|(6,141
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|325,082
|111,596
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(29,431
|)
|(5,998
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(12,389
|)
|(11,704
|)
|Net collections (originations) from consumer receivables
|(28,114
|)
|(2,184
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(69,934
|)
|(19,886
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|6,662
|8,667
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP
|11,147
|9,382
|Cash paid for repurchase of common stock
|(23,894
|)
|-
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings
|6,811,000
|1,453,000
|Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings
|(6,656,000
|)
|(1,583,000
|)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(26,909
|)
|(5,228
|)
|Net change in customer funds assets and liabilities
|(208,708
|)
|85,073
|Cash paid for settlement of amounts previously held back for acquisition consideration
|-
|(10,261
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(3,078
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(89,780
|)
|(42,367
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|9,114
|(4,555
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|174,482
|44,788
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|369,817
|325,029
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|544,299
|$
|369,817
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|542,426
|$
|368,097
|Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|883
|658
|Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net
|990
|1,062
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|544,299
|$
|369,817
__________
(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company changed the presentation of certain cash activity related to customer funds assets and liabilities, which is comprised of disbursement prefunding, customer funds receivable, customer liabilities, and trade settlement liability included within the line item 'Accrued expenses and other current liabilities' on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Certain components of this activity were reclassified from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financing activities, reflected within the line item 'Net change in customer funds assets and liabilities.'
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024(2)
|2025
|2024(2)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|41,216
|$
|(5,724
|)
|$
|67,933
|$
|(36,978
|)
|Add:
|Interest (income) expense, net
|762
|(877
|)
|(87
|)
|(4,836
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(5,067
|)
|589
|3,695
|6,727
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,878
|5,814
|25,034
|18,054
|Other (income) expense, net
|1,904
|2,273
|5,927
|(4,394
|)
|Donation of common stock
|612
|-
|3,336
|2,587
|Stock-based compensation expense, net
|41,282
|41,614
|155,114
|152,137
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|758
|1,047
|7,059
|6,439
|Integration, restructuring, and other costs(1)
|239
|-
|4,179
|1,468
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|88,584
|$
|44,736
|$
|272,190
|$
|141,204
__________
(1)Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, consisted primarily of non-recurring termination benefits. Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, consisted primarily of $0.8 million in restructuring charges incurred, $0.5 million of non-recurring legal charges, and $0.2 million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability associated with the acquisition of Rewire (O.S.G.) Research and Development Ltd.
(2)As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been recast to reflect this change.
|Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow:
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|325,082
|$
|111,596
|Less:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(29,431
|)
|(5,998
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(12,389
|)
|(11,704
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|283,262
|$
|93,894
|Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
| 2025
|2024(1)
| 2025
|2024(1)
|Customer support and operations
|$
|27,193
|$
|22,008
|$
|101,226
|$
|83,918
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|411
|268
|1,575
|1,158
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|3
|3
|24
|22
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|-
|-
|-
|758
|Non-GAAP customer support and operations
|$
|26,779
|$
|21,737
|$
|99,627
|$
|81,980
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
|2024(1)
| 2025
|2024(1)
|Marketing
|$
|92,800
|$
|83,937
|$
|342,903
|$
|303,799
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|4,387
|4,595
|17,271
|17,609
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|330
|352
|1,315
|1,260
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|-
|-
|700
|-
|Non-GAAP marketing
|$
|88,083
|$
|78,990
|$
|323,617
|$
|284,930
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
|2024(1)
| 2025
|2024(1)
|Technology and development
|$
|82,139
|$
|70,611
|$
|313,907
|$
|269,817
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|25,656
|22,527
|93,158
|84,381
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|272
|428
|3,613
|3,411
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|-
|-
|1,553
|-
|Non-GAAP technology and development
|$
|56,211
|$
|47,656
|$
|215,583
|$
|182,025
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
|2024(1)
| 2025
|2024(1)
|General and administrative
|$
|56,746
|$
|54,875
|$
|225,129
|$
|195,857
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|10,828
|14,224
|43,110
|48,989
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|153
|264
|2,107
|1,746
|Excluding: Donation of common stock
|612
|-
|3,336
|2,587
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|239
|-
|1,926
|710
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|44,914
|$
|40,387
|$
|174,650
|$
|141,825
__________
(1)As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period non-GAAP operating expenses have been recast to reflect this change.
