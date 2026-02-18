Carlsmed Announces First Corratm Personalized Cervical Plating Procedure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The corraTM Cervical Plating System marks the debut of Carlsmed's patient-specific fixation portfolio

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the“Company”), today announced the first personalized cervical plating procedure using the corraTM Cervical Plating System, the latest addition to its portfolio of personalized spine surgery solutions. The procedure, which was performed by Dr. Aaron Clark at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), represents an important milestone as the Company prepares for the planned commercial launch of the corraTM system later this year.

“We're excited to expand our personalized cervical offerings following the recent launch of our aprevo® Cervical Interbody System,” said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed.“This first procedure and the commencement of the clinical evaluation is an important step in validating our technology in a real-world setting. We developed corraTM to address unmet needs in cervical spine surgery, and we remain committed to delivering solutions designed to support surgeons, improve alignment precision and enhance patient outcomes through truly personalized design.”

The corraTM Cervical Plating System is designed to stabilize the cervical spine during fusion procedures using patient-specific plates tailored to each individual's anatomy and surgical plan. Utilizing Carlsmed's digital surgery ecosystem, key anatomical aspects including screw positioning and plate curvature are tailored pre-operatively to each vertebral level, helping support consistent fixation and precise alignment for Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) procedures. When used in conjunction with the aprevo® cervical planning and interbody fusion devices, the corraTM Personalized Plating System can provide anatomical fit and fixation for patients.

“Cervical plates play a critical role in stabilizing fusion constructs, and extending personalization to cervical fixation can enable more precise plate positioning and screw trajectory,” said Dr. Aaron Clark of UCSF.“Designing each plate around patient-specific anatomy and alignment objectives has the potential to reduce intraoperative contouring and support more accurate execution of the preoperative plan. This precision reinforces confidence in the biomechanics of each patient's construct and may help mitigate risks associated with adjacent-level stress that can contribute to postoperative symptoms and revision surgery following ACDF procedures.”

Data from the clinical evaluation will inform continued product refinement as Carlsmed prepares for broader market introduction. The Company expects to conduct additional evaluations in the coming months and anticipates commercial launch later this year.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the timing of the commercial launch of the Company's corraTM system, the potential of the Company's products, the ability of the Company's products to improve patient outcomes, and other statements containing the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“likely,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including such important factors as are set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in Carlsmed's Registration Statement on Form S-1 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Carlsmed's views as of the date of this press release. Carlsmed anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Carlsmed may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carlsmed's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

