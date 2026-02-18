Compass Diversified Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings And Conference Call Information

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the“Company”), an owner of leading middle-market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 26, 2026 to review its fourth quarter and full year financial results and 2026 business outlook.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to log into the webcast 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company's website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 134, as amended, including without limitation, CODI's expectations regarding the timing of a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, CODI's expectations with respect to the delivery of its financial results and the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Such forward looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“should” or“anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI's Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI's Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause CODI's actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially. Please see CODI's Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

