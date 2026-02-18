VCI Global Accelerates Commercialisation Of Enterprise RWA Infrastructure, Entering Execution Phase With Majority-Controlled Digital Voucher Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Definitive Agreement with Mezzofy Positions VCIG to Capture Recurring Transaction Revenue, Secondary Liquidity Value and Scalable Digital Commerce Infrastructure Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today announced a major execution milestone in its digital asset infrastructure strategy. Its blockchain infrastructure arm, Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”) has entered into a definitive agreement with Mezzofy Holding Limited (“Mezzofy”), an enterprise digital voucher solutions provider serving multinational corporations and Fortune 500 brands, to establish a Real-World Asset (RWA) Digital Coupon Exchange.

The agreement transitions VCI Global from platform development into commercial deployment, positioning the Company to participate directly in transaction-driven digital commerce flows through a majority-controlled infrastructure layer designed around enterprise adoption rather than speculative retail activity.

Under the agreement, Smart Bridge and Mezzofy will jointly establish a dedicated entity to develop, launch, and operate a blockchain-enabled exchange focused on tokenised digital coupons and vouchers. Smart Bridge will retain majority ownership and lead regulatory structuring, settlement infrastructure development, and ecosystem integration, while Mezzofy contributes its enterprise merchant network, tokenisation expertise, and exchange technology stack.

“Digital vouchers have evolved into a core engagement tool for global brands, yet most remain confined within closed ecosystems. By enabling tokenisation and exchange-based infrastructure, this collaboration introduces new interoperability and lifecycle value for enterprise issuers while expanding cross-border digital commerce opportunities,” said Dicky Ying, Chief Executive Officer of Mezzofy.

Mezzofy's enterprise relationships with global brands are expected to provide an immediate commercialisation pathway, enabling the Exchange to launch with a pre-existing ecosystem rather than relying solely on speculative user acquisition cycles. Access to an established multinational merchant pipeline reduces traditional adoption risk commonly associated with early-stage RWA platforms.

The Company expects the Exchange to evolve into a core infrastructure pillar within VCI Global's digital asset ecosystem, designed to generate recurring transaction revenue, enterprise onboarding fees, and settlement infrastructure income streams as adoption scales.

The global digital voucher and incentive market represents a multi-hundred-billion-dollar annual ecosystem driven by enterprise marketing, loyalty programs, and cross-border digital commerce.

While billions of dollars worth of digital vouchers and incentives are issued globally each year, most remain locked within closed ecosystems without a structured secondary market or price discovery mechanism. By enabling compliant tokenisation and exchange-based trading, the platform introduces potential secondary liquidity to an asset class that historically lacked resale infrastructure, positioning VCI Global among early infrastructure providers addressing this structural gap in digital commerce.

As enterprises increasingly seek new engagement models and monetisation channels for unused or underutilised vouchers, secondary trading functionality may unlock additional lifecycle value beyond initial issuance, potentially increasing enterprise participation and ecosystem activity over time.

Potential monetisation pathways include:



Transaction-based fees from tokenised coupon trading

Enterprise tokenisation and infrastructure services

Stablecoin-enabled settlement and payment rails Ecosystem-based digital commerce integrations

The agreement establishes a structured governance framework with joint strategic oversight, unified technology development, and milestone-based capital deployment designed to support disciplined scaling toward commercial launch.

“This definitive agreement moves our RWA infrastructure strategy firmly into execution mode. By integrating enterprise merchant distribution with blockchain settlement capabilities, we are positioning VCIG to scale recurring digital commerce revenues through infrastructure ownership rather than one-off initiatives,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

