Skyline Releases 2026 Outlook: Canadian Real Estate And Renewable Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on improving operating conditions and a strategically positioned asset portfolio, Skyline is predicting an optimistic 2026 outlook for the stability and growth potential of private alternative investments, including its real estate investment trusts (REITs), renewable energy infrastructure fund, and development investment opportunities.

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewed optimism is emerging across the Canadian real estate industry in 2026, with improving operating conditions creating opportunities for investors. Today, Skyline released its 2026 Canadian Real Estate and Renewable Infrastructure Outlook, offering a clear view of the trends shaping the investment landscape this year.

The report highlights insights across the core asset classes where Skyline operates: apartment, industrial, retail, renewable infrastructure, and development. It explores how each sector is responding to shifting economic conditions, the demand drivers shaping performance, and the opportunities that may emerge as market fundamentals continue to stabilize.

“The insights included in our 2026 Outlook are designed to help investors navigate the path forward with clarity and confidence, especially coming off of a turbulent 2025,” said Wayne Byrd, Chief Financial Officer at Skyline.“We expect these trends will come to define our acquisition strategies, unit values, and distributions across our three private real estate investment trusts, renewable energy infrastructure fund, and development opportunities.”

Key takeaways from the report



Skyline predicts an optimistic 2026 for stability and earning potential, following the challenging operating backdrop of 2025. Citing various factors such as the Bank of Canada policy rate easing, neutral inflation expectations, and the anticipated stabilizing economic conditions, Skyline states that the markets its Funds operate within are favourable, supporting a constructive and measured outlook for 2026.

Based on the Funds' 2025 performance, Skyline is continuing to prove itself as a steward of investor capital and anticipates maintaining the same stable position in 2026.

Byrd reiterates that as Skyline forges ahead into 2026, its commitment to its investors will remain as steadfast as it has since the company's humble beginnings.“Skyline remains focused on maintaining operational performance and portfolio stability throughout 2026, as it has since its Funds' inceptions. Specifically, Skyline will continue safeguarding investor capital by actively maintaining conservative debt leverage ratios and steering clear of sectors most vulnerable to cyclical policy changes.”

With one of the longest and most stable track records in the Canadian private real estate investment space, Skyline is no stranger to weathering and thriving in both less-than-optimal and favourable market conditions. Drawing on extensive experience, the 2026 Outlook translates Skyline's market knowledge into actionable insights for investors.

“Investors will be able to action the information and analysis gleaned from our years of experience, reflected in the report, and use it to help make timely decisions and confidently navigate today's complex market conditions,” said Byrd.

To read Skyline's 2026 Canadian Real Estate and Renewable Infrastructure Outlook, visit:

About Skyline

Skyline is a capital management company that acquires, develops, and manages real estate properties and renewable infrastructure assets, and offers them as private alternative investment products.

Skyline currently manages more than $10 billion* in assets across its real estate and renewable infrastructure platforms.

With approximately 1,000 employees across Canada, Skyline works to provide safe, clean, and comfortable places for tenants to call home, great places to do business, sustainable solutions for a greener future, and an engaging experience for its investors.

For more information about Skyline, please visit SkylineGroupOfCompanies.

*Includes all Skyline entities under common management and control. As at December 31, 2025.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindy Beverly

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Skyline

5 Douglas Street, Suite 301

Guelph, ON N1H 2S8

...

Attachment

2026 Canadian Real Estate and Renewable Infrastructure Outlook

CONTACT: Cindy Beverly Skyline...