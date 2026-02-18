Data Centre Power Demand Forecast To Triple By 2030

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Data centres spreading across the U.S. will require nearly three times as much power by 2030, according to a new forecast.

Data from 451 Research, a unit of S&P Global (SPGI), says that utility power needed to run artificial intelligence (A.I.) and crypto-mining data centres will rise sharply by decade's end.

In 2026, U.S. data centre power demand is expected to reach 75.8 GW for information technology equipment, cooling, and lighting, and rise further to 134.4 GW by 2030.

However, the latest forecast does not include enterprise-owned data centres outside of technology giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ: $AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: $META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: $MSFT).

The data centre power boom is expected to stress current power grids and require massive investments over the next five years to keep pace with demand, says the outlook.

The 451 Research forecast notes that some U.S. utilities are already reporting failing data-centre connection requests due to overwhelming demand.

Some U.S. states such as Ohio are seeking to protect households, local businesses, and other utility customers from grid infrastructure costs and power shortages associated with data centres.

Other U.S. states seeing explosive A.I. and Bitcoin mining data centre growth include Arizona, Georgia, California, Illinois, and Iowa.

Given the current power grid limitations, many technology companies such as Meta and Microsoft are pursuing other options, such as developing nuclear power sources.