India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders At Bharat Mandapam Liechtenstein Prince Arrives

MENAFN - Live Mint) India is set to host the 2026 AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Monday, one of the largest artificial intelligence gatherings in the Global South. Several world leaders and representatives from leading AI and technology companies are expected to attend. Among the prominent attendees are Emmanuel Macron of France and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders who have confirmed their participation at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and many others.

Leaders arriving for India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates11:40 pm: Croatia PM Andrej Plenković in Delhi

After landing in Delhi and meeting the prime minister at Bharat Mandapam, Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic said, "In the twenty-first century, digital infrastructure and data governance are matters of sovereignty and resilience, not merely of technology. We look forward to engaging with @narendramodi and other leaders at the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 in New Delhi to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping today's world."

10:59 pm: PM Modi's itinerary tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam early in the morning on Thursday, February 19 and a picture with all of them will be taken around 9:15 am.

The PM will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will begin at around 9:40 AM, and he will address the gathering at around 10:25 AM.

10:45 pm: Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein has arrived

Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 18 to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He was received by MoS Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Y Naik.

10:43 pm: These are the leaders who will be attending the AI Summit

Tshering Tobgay – Prime Minister of Bhutan

Edmand Lara Montano – Vice President of Bolivia

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – President of Brazil

Andrej Plenković – Prime Minister of Croatia

Alar Karis – President of Estonia

Petteri Orpo – Prime Minister of Finland

Emmanuel Macron – President of France

Kyriakos Mitsotakis – Prime Minister of Greece

Bharrat Jagdeo – Vice President of Guyana

Olzhas Bektenov – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein – Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

Navinchandra Ramgoolam – Prime Minister of Mauritius

Aleksandar Vučić – President of Serbia

Peter Pellegrini – President of Slovakia

Pedro Sánchez – Leader of Spain

Anura Kumara Dissanayake – President of Sri Lanka

Sebastien Pillay – Vice President of Seychelles

Guy Parmelin – President of Switzerland

Dick Schoof – Prime Minister of Netherlands

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The summit is expected to strengthen global cooperation on artificial intelligence, particularly among nations in the Global South.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has held nine bilateral meetings with world leaders and CEOs today. Seven meetings were with leaders of countries, including Spain, Finland, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia, Kazakhstan and Bhutan, and two meetings were held with the CEO of Google and the Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems.