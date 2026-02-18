India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders At Bharat Mandapam Liechtenstein Prince Arrives
According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders who have confirmed their participation at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and many others.Leaders arriving for India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates11:40 pm: Croatia PM Andrej Plenković in Delhi
After landing in Delhi and meeting the prime minister at Bharat Mandapam, Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic said, "In the twenty-first century, digital infrastructure and data governance are matters of sovereignty and resilience, not merely of technology. We look forward to engaging with @narendramodi and other leaders at the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 in New Delhi to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping today's world."10:59 pm: PM Modi's itinerary tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam early in the morning on Thursday, February 19 and a picture with all of them will be taken around 9:15 am.
The PM will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will begin at around 9:40 AM, and he will address the gathering at around 10:25 AM.10:45 pm: Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein has arrived
Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 18 to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He was received by MoS Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Y Naik.10:43 pm: These are the leaders who will be attending the AI Summit
Tshering Tobgay – Prime Minister of Bhutan
Edmand Lara Montano – Vice President of Bolivia
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – President of Brazil
Andrej Plenković – Prime Minister of Croatia
Alar Karis – President of Estonia
Petteri Orpo – Prime Minister of Finland
Emmanuel Macron – President of France
Kyriakos Mitsotakis – Prime Minister of Greece
Bharrat Jagdeo – Vice President of Guyana
Olzhas Bektenov – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein – Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Navinchandra Ramgoolam – Prime Minister of Mauritius
Aleksandar Vučić – President of Serbia
Peter Pellegrini – President of Slovakia
Pedro Sánchez – Leader of Spain
Anura Kumara Dissanayake – President of Sri Lanka
Sebastien Pillay – Vice President of Seychelles
Guy Parmelin – President of Switzerland
Dick Schoof – Prime Minister of Netherlands
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
The summit is expected to strengthen global cooperation on artificial intelligence, particularly among nations in the Global South.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has held nine bilateral meetings with world leaders and CEOs today. Seven meetings were with leaders of countries, including Spain, Finland, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia, Kazakhstan and Bhutan, and two meetings were held with the CEO of Google and the Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment