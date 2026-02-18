403
K2 Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:39 PM EST - K2 Gold Corporation: Announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performers on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2025, based on an outstanding 515% share price appreciation and 847% market capitalization growth in 2025. The 50 companies on the 2026 list delivered an average share price appreciation of 431% to investors, significantly outpacing the 207% recorded the year prior. In addition, this select group of companies hold a combined market capitalization of more than $21.5 billion - an unprecedented $17.9 billion increase over the course of 2025, with companies growing their market value by an average of 775% year-over-year. K2 Gold Corporation shares V are trading up 2 cents at $0.74.
