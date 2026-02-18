Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology

Dr Timothy Graham is Associate Professor in Digital Media at the Queensland University of technology (QUT). His research combines computational methods with social theory to study online networks and platforms, with a particular interest in online bots and trolls, disinformation, and online ratings and rankings devices.

He develops open source software tools for social media data analysis, and has published in journals such as Information, Communication & Society, Information Polity, Big Data & Society, and Critical Social Policy.



2019–present Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology

2022–present Associate professor, Queensland University of Technology 2016–2019 Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian National University

2016 University of Queensland, PhD

