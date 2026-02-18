Zelensky: Contributions To PURL Reach $584 Million This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president announced this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“I am grateful to everyone who contributes to PURL. In 2026, we already have financial contributions from the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, and Latvia, totaling $584 million,” Zelensky stated.

He noted that the total need for PURL in 2026 is $15 billion. According to Zelensky, this will help deprive Russia of its instrument of air terror.“And we encourage everyone who is interested in security to join and expand their contributions to PURL,” the president said.

He noted that Russia continues its attempts to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and PURL remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles, which are most effective against Russian ballistic missiles. This allows us to protect the power grid during the winter cold.

“Thank you to every nation that helps defend life. We count on the program to continue operating effectively - it truly helps,” Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine receives USD 690M grant from Japan and Canada

As reported, PURL is a joint US-NATO program launched in 2025 to accelerate the delivery of critical US-made weapons and equipment to Ukraine, with partner countries financing purchases based on Ukraine's priority list of needs and coordinating contributions through a special NATO fund. This allows for the rapid acquisition of essential systems, such as Patriot and HIMARS missiles, directly from US warehouses, strengthening Ukraine's defense.

Photo: Office of the President