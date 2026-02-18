Russians Preparing To Plant Flags In Rear Areas To Showcase 'Achievements' Military Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"According to our intelligence, Russian units operating on the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka axes, particularly reconnaissance units within the operational zone of Russia's 29th Army, have been assigned the task of installing flags of the Russian Federation between February 14 and 24, ahead of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the plan concerns a number of settlements located in the rear of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The Russians are to install flags in more than a dozen settlements: Novoselivka, Stepne, Oleksiivka, Oleksandrohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Orestopil, Ternove, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vidradne, Bratske, Ternuvate, and Prydorozhnie," the spokesperson said.

Defense Forces reduce“gray zone” in south, Voloshyn says

He stressed that these settlements are not located on the front line.

"These Russian 'flag planters' are supposed to put up flags there even if their assault and offensive actions fail. All of these settlements are near the line of contact, but they are not on the front line – they are in our rear. This is meant to create the appearance of achievements. They are to install the flags with video and photo documentation. The 'flag-planting' tactic in full display," Voloshyn concluded.

