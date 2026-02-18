Estonian FM Calls Participation Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes In Paralympics A Disgrace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tsahkna stated this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Milan-Cortina Paralympics while Russia continues its full-scale war against Ukraine is a disgrace," he wrote.

He recalled that Russia had killed more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches.

"Sport does not exist in a vacuum. Forcing Ukrainians to compete alongside representatives of the aggressor is morally unacceptable," Tsahkna said.

He also stressed that the international sports community must stand for human life, justice and dignity, not normalize aggression.

Earlier, the International Paralympic Committee announced that six Russian and four Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan-Cortina under their national flags.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha instructed Ukrainian ambassadors to urge host governments not to participate in the Paralympics opening ceremony if the decision to allow the aggressor states' flags is not reversed.