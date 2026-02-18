Jordan Press Association Discusses 2026 World Cup Media Mission

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 18 (Petra) - The Jordan Press Association (JPA) discussed on Wednesday with the Jordan Sports Information Federation and the Jordan Football Association the media mission accompanying the national team to the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.The meeting was attended by the President of the Jordan Press Association, Tariq Al-Momani, council members Rashid Al-Assaf and Rashid Al-Rawashdeh, President of the Sports Information Federation Amjad Al-Majali, and the Secretary-General of the Jordan Football Association, Samar Nassar, alongside several association representatives.The parties discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and mechanisms for organizing the participation of the media mission to ensure professional representation that reflects the reputation of Jordanian sports media and provides the best conditions for journalists to perform their duties during the coverage of the global event.Emphasis was placed on the importance of early coordination regarding organizational and logistical procedures and the adoption of clear and transparent criteria for selecting mission members in accordance with the regulations and instructions governing the tournament.The President of the Press Association stated that the association views the participation of the media mission accompanying the national team in the 2026 World Cup as a significant national milestone requiring the highest levels of coordination and professional responsibility. He stressed that Jordan's media representation in this global event must meet the level of ambition that matches the national team's achievement and qualification.He added that the association is keen to ensure clear and fair standards for selecting media mission members to guarantee opportunities for competent professionals capable of conveying an honorable image of Jordanian sports, affirming continued cooperation with the Sports Media Federation and the Jordan Football Association to overcome any organizational or logistical challenges.For her part, Nassar said the association values the sports media's pivotal role in supporting the national team and enhancing its presence locally and internationally. She noted that the association is working to provide possible facilities for the media mission within the frameworks and instructions approved by the tournament organizers.Nassar explained that the coming phase requires concerted efforts to ensure the organization of distinguished media participation that keeps pace with the global event in a manner befitting Jordan's name and sporting status.Participants affirmed their commitment to the success of the Jordanian media participation in this international entitlement to reflect an honorable image of sports and media in the Kingdom and to enhance the presence of the Jordanian press in global forums.