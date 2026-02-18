First Woman Envoy For Palestine Dies In France: Family

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Leila Shahid, the first woman diplomat representing Palestine abroad, died in southern France aged 76, her family said.

"She died today," her sister Zeina said.

She did not provide further details. According to initial findings, Shahid, who had reportedly been ill for several years, apparently committed suicide, a source close to the investigation said.

"Leila Shahid, the iconic ambassador of Palestine, has left us. This is a huge loss for Palestine and for the world that believes in justice," Hala Abou-Hassira, the Palestinian representative in France, said on X.

Born in Lebanon in 1949, Shahid was the first woman to represent the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) abroad, beginning her career in Ireland before also becoming representative in the Netherlands.

She served as representative in France and later as the representative at the European Union.

