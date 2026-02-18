Europe Pen Needles Market To Reach USD 1.10 Billion By 2031, Growing At 8.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



Europe Pen Needles Market By Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Length (8mm, 5mm), Setting (Home Care Settings), Application (Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Therapy), Mode of Purchase (Over-the-counter Purchase, Online Purchase) - Forecast to 2031

The Europe Pen Needles Market is projected to grow from USD 0.72 billion in 2026 to USD 1.10 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is primarily driven by increasing diabetes prevalence, growing adoption of GLP-1 therapies, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and the rising shift toward home-based care.

Market Growth Overview

Across Europe, governments and healthcare systems are strengthening initiatives to improve access to essential diabetes management tools, including insulin pens and pen needles. Reimbursement and partial coverage policies in several countries are reducing financial barriers and encouraging better treatment adherence.

National awareness campaigns focused on proper insulin administration and regular glucose monitoring are further improving patient compliance and reducing long-term complications. These coordinated efforts are significantly increasing the utilization of pen needles across the region and elevating the overall standard of diabetes care.

Standard Pen Needles Dominated the Market in 2025

By type, the standard pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe pen needles market in 2025.

Government reimbursement programs and educational initiatives have supported widespread adoption of standard pen needles, particularly in insulin-dependent diabetes management. These devices remain widely preferred due to affordability, familiarity among patients and clinicians, and compatibility with multiple insulin delivery systems.

Strong institutional backing and improved accessibility continue to reinforce the segment's leading position.

Online Purchase Segment to Register Highest CAGR

The online purchase segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising e-commerce penetration in healthcare, increased patient preference for convenience, and improved access for individuals in remote or mobility-restricted settings are driving online sales growth. Digital pharmacy platforms offer: Competitive pricing, Subscription-based refill models, Discreet home delivery, and Broader product selection

Expanding pharmacy e-commerce networks and supportive regulatory frameworks across Europe are accelerating this shift toward digital procurement channels.

France Expected to Lead Regional Growth

France is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Growth in France is supported by:

1. A strong national diabetes management program

2. Increased reimbursement coverage for insulin delivery devices

3. Rising adoption of injectable insulin and GLP-1 therapies

4. Expanding e-pharmacy infrastructure

5. Greater acceptance of online medical purchases

Additionally, the government's emphasis on safety in clinical and home-care settings is encouraging the adoption of safety pen needles. Combined with robust patient education initiatives and improved healthcare access, France presents a highly favorable growth environment within the European market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the Europe pen needles market are focusing on product innovation, geographic expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Prominent players include: Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed AG (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Owen Mumford (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), NIPRO Corporation (Japan), Allison Medical, Inc. (US), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), GlucoRx Limited (UK), HTL-STREFA (Poland), UltiMed, Inc. (US), Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (India), Artsana Group (Italy), VOGT Medical Vertrieb GmbH (Germany), Van Heek Medical (Netherlands), Simple Diagnostics (US), IYON Medical (Turkey), Links Medical Products, Inc. (US), and MHC Medical Products, LLC (US).

Strategic Outlook

With rising diabetes prevalence, expanding GLP-1 therapy adoption, and increasing demand for home-based self-administration, the Europe pen needles market is positioned for steady long-term growth.

Reimbursement support, digital pharmacy expansion, patient education programs, and innovation in safety-enhanced devices will remain central to competitive differentiation. Markets that successfully integrate reimbursement access, e-commerce infrastructure, and patient-centric device design are likely to capture the greatest share of growth through 2031.