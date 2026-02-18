Lie Detector Charlotte NC: Kevin Kimbrough Leads Professional Polygraph Services Across The Southeast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Experienced Charlotte, NC Polygraph Examiner Providing Confidential Testing Services"Charlotte, NC-based Kimbrough Consulting provides professional, confidential lie detector and polygraph services throughout North Carolina and the Southeast. Led by veteran examiner Kevin Kimbrough with 27+ years of law enforcement experience, the firm offers PCSOT, pre-employment, immigration, infidelity, and investigative testing following American Polygraph Association standards.

CHARLOTTE, NC - When individuals, attorneys, or agencies need a lie detector in Charlotte, NC, experience and professionalism matter. Kimbrough Consulting, LLC, based in Charlotte, has become a trusted provider of polygraph services for clients throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.

Led by veteran examiner Kevin Kimbrough, the firm brings more than 27 years of law enforcement and investigative experience to each examination. As a board member of the North Carolina Polygraph Association and current Law Enforcement Liaison, Kimbrough follows the professional standards established by the American Polygraph Association.

For those searching online for a polygraph test near me in Charlotte, Kimbrough Consulting offers structured and confidential examinations conducted with established testing protocols and modern computerized instrumentation.

Professional Lie Detector Testing in Charlotte, NC

Kimbrough Consulting provides lie detector services in Charlotte, NC, in the following areas:



Pre-employment polygraph examinations for law enforcement agencies

Immigration and asylum credibility examinations

Infidelity and relationship testing Specific issue and investigative polygraph exams



Each examination includes a free consultation, a detailed pre-test interview, review of relevant background information, a formal testing phase conducted according to recognized professional guidelines, and a written report.

Serving Charlotte and the Greater North Carolina Region

Clients seeking a lie detector Charlotte, NC service often face personal, legal, or employment-related concerns. Kimbrough Consulting works with attorneys, probation offices, and private individuals throughout Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and surrounding communities.

The firm has conducted PCSOT services for state probation since and federal probation since. In addition to Charlotte, examinations are provided for clients across North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Individuals looking for an affordable lie detector test near me frequently want clarity about pricing and confidentiality. Kimbrough Consulting offers transparent scheduling and professional documentation while maintaining consistent testing standards.

Experience and Credibility

Polygraph testing is not simply about equipment. It requires investigative experience, structured interviewing, and ethical oversight. Clients in Charlotte who require a polygraph examination can expect a professional environment focused on neutrality, discretion, and accuracy.

“Our goal is to provide dependable polygraph services in Charlotte, NC that individuals and agencies can trust,” said Kevin Kimbrough.“Every examination is handled with professionalism and respect.”

About Kimbrough Consulting, LLC

Kimbrough Consulting, LLC is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and provides professional lie detector and polygraph services throughout the Southeast. The firm specializes in PCSOT testing, law enforcement pre-employment examinations, immigration polygraph services, and private credibility testing.

Examiners are graduates of American Polygraph Association accredited programs and conduct examinations in accordance with established professional standards.