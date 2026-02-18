Australian Author Debuts A Mischievous Bear: First In Australian Dog-Loving, Children's Book Series The Bear Facts. For Ages 3-6.

MENAFN - GetNews) Delanie Bingley announces the release of A Mischievous Bear, an outdoor adventure story about the family dog. This is the first in her new Australian series, The Bear Facts. The series is designed for children from 3 to 6 years old and tells the adventures of Bear, a golden retriever pup who always manages to turn ordinary family life into extraordinary doggie adventures with his big heart and insatiable curiosity. A Mischievous Bear is about family, friendship, and nature as portrayed through family Christmas celebrations and outdoor play moments realised through real life events.







A delightful first 'Tail' for families who love dogs, giggles and gentle life lessons

A Mischievous Bear opens with the excitement of Christmas, then quickly becomes the story of a new pup joining the family and learning the world one curious step at a time. Young readers meet siblings, Jack and Tilly, who fall in love with Bear instantly, and soon discover that puppy life includes toilet paper chaos, garden 'help', and the kind of mischief that makes kiddos laugh out loud.

The authors fun, engaging writing style is easily understandable and helps develop reading skills. A Mischievous Bear is the perfect choice for bedtime, classroom, and grandparent reading times. Grown-ups and children alike will be captivated by the adventures of Bear, his family and doggo friends and the important life lessons imparted within the story.

What readers can expect from A Mischievous Bear

This first Bear Facts adventure brings together the everyday moment's children recognise and the small surprises and magic owning a pet brings.

Highlights include:



A Christmas morning puppy reveal that sets the tone for warmth and excitement;

Laugh-out-loud mischief, including Bear's toilet paper staircase masterpiece;

Nature moments with backyard birds and a family that cares for local wildlife; and A sweet new friendship with Ralph, another fluffy pup, and the beginning of more adventures.

A series based on family, friends, and nature

The Bear Facts series shares 'Tails' of the family pet and nature, particularly aimed at children aged 3 to 6 years old. The series, which is set in Melbourne, Australia, portrays loving and communicative family life where friends visit, and outdoor play is enjoyed.

A Mischievous Bear is just the beginning in the series, with more Bear Facts adventures on the way.

“Bear is the kind of doggo who makes ordinary days feel like an adventure,” Delanie says of her family's real life dog Bear, whom the stories are based on.“I wanted to write a story that families can enjoy together, because these moments with children and pets are pure magic and should be shared and relived. The Bear Facts series is based on real events, and yes, we may have embellished a little to make them even more fun.”

Publication and series news

A Mischievous Bear is the first release in The Bear Facts, with a further nine 'Tails' underway, expanding the world of Bear, his peeps, and the doggo friends he meets along the way.

This launch supports:



Parents and carers who want upbeat, read-aloud friendly stories;

Early learning settings seeking gentle, engaging animal stories; and Families who enjoy Australian children's books that embrace nature and everyday life.

About the author, Delanie Bingley and The Bear Facts

Delanie is a new Australian children's author based in Melbourne. She created The Bear Facts to share the adventures of Bear, a woofy, shoe-bringing golden retriever, and their family. The series keeps family, friendship, and nature near and dear, delivering delightful doggo 'Tails' for young readers and the adults reading with them.







Book Writers Hub helps authors bring stories like The Bear Facts to life with professional book writing and publishing support.

