Codex Labs Partners With Matthew Zachary To Advance Patient-Centered Skincare Solutions For The Cancer Community

SAN JOSE, Calif. - February 18, 2026 - Codex Labs, a biotech skincare company focused on microbiome-friendly solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with American patient rights activist Mathew Zachary, who will serve as a brand ambassador for Codex Labs. Codex Labs and Zachary share a dedication to serving the cancer community through education, support, and solutions that aim to create meaningful, patient-centered impact.

“Codex Labs is honored to partner with Matthew Zachary as an ambassador to help introduce our skin-gut-brain-microbiome solutions to the cancer community and advance access to our Decode teledermatology platform for patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and other life-altering treatments,” said Dr. Barbara Paldus, founder and CEO of Codex Labs.

Codex Labs is expanding its mission to support patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation with thoughtfully curated targeted supplements and gentle topicals designed for

compromised skin. These offerings take an inside-out approach, supporting skin health

during treatment with evidence-based, plant-powered formulations. This work aligns closely with Zachary's mission.

“Matthew is widely respected for his leadership in patient advocacy and for bringing much-needed insight and innovation to improving the healthcare system,” said Nina King, Community Manager at Codex Labs.

In addition to being a patient's advocate, Zachary is the founder of Stupid Cancer, the largest nonprofit dedicated to empowering adolescents and young adults affected by cancer through education, advocacy, and community support. He is also the author of“We the Patients: Understanding, Navigating, and Surviving America's Healthcare Nightmare" (Wiley, May 2026), a powerful exploration of the gaps in the American healthcare system and the urgent need for patient-centered advocacy and reform. Zachary amplifies patient voices and leads conversations on healthcare innovation, lived experience, and systemic change through his podcast“Out of Patients with Matthew Zachary.”

Codex Labs' partnership with Zachary signifies a major step in its mission to support cancer patients struggling with their skin health and seeking effective, clinically backed solutions. Through this collaboration, Zachary will share information about Codex Labs products and its telederm platform Decode, providing science-backed and accessible skincare solutions to his audiences.

For more details about Codex Labs, visit here.

About Codex Labs

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and led by serial entrepreneur Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is a biotech‐driven skincare company engineering next‐generation, clinically proven skin–gut–brain–microbiome solutions. Harnessing potent plant‐biotech actives, advanced diagnostics, and data‐informed formulation, Codex Labs targets the true drivers of conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis-from damaged skin and gut barriers to hormonal imbalance and systemic inflammation. Trusted by leading integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors, Codex Labs is redefining dermaceuticals, delivering high‐performance, vegan, cruelty‐free topicals and supplements that make cutting‐edge, integrative dermatology both effective and attainable.