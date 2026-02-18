Whiskey, Wine And Design Turns Up The Smoke With New Cocktail Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Flowery Branch, GA - February 18, 2026 - Whiskey, Wine and Design has announced the launch of its newly developed cocktail smoker, a distinctive addition to its beverage experience offerings. Unlike traditional smokers that simply layer smoke over the top of a drink, this new device is designed to infuse the smoke directly into the whiskey, creating a deeper and more immersive flavor profile. The introduction marks a significant step in enhancing interactive cocktail presentation for events, pop-ups, and private gatherings.

The company is also exploring a themed feature of the cocktail smoker paired with Irish whiskey in celebration of Saint Patrick's Day. This seasonal spotlight is intended to highlight the versatility of the smoker while offering a festive and elevated tasting experience.

With this innovation, the company continues to refine how whiskey is experienced, combining visual presentation with enhanced aroma and taste. The infusing process is designed to provide a smoother, fuller-bodied finish that distinguishes it from conventional smoking methods, reinforcing the company's commitment to creative beverage service solutions.

Services Provided by Whiskey, Wine and Design

Whiskey, Wine and Design offers a range of specialized beverage presentation services tailored for private events, corporate gatherings, weddings, and branded activations. Their setups are designed to blend craftsmanship with functionality, creating interactive drink experiences centered around premium spirits and custom displays, including their signature whiskey dispenser solutions.

Barrel Furniture and Décor

The company creates furniture pieces and decor items repurposed from reclaimed barrel staves and lids. These include barrel cabinets, barrel tables, and outdoor seating such as Adirondack chairs, all showcasing the natural character of barrel wood.

Liquor Storage & Display

Their liquor storage and display offerings include barrel-crafted liquor dispensers, shelves, and cabinets. These products provide both functional storage and an eye-catching focal point in home bars, entertainment spaces, or man caves.

Barrel Lid and Accessory Items

Whiskey, Wine and Design offers a variety of accessory products made from barrel lids and wood, such as lazy susans, coasters, barrel lid signs, and cigar thrones. Many items can be custom-engraved to commemorate special occasions or gifts.

Game Room and Entertainment Pieces

The brand's game room category includes items like dart board sets and billiards racks, created with the same attention to detail and quality materials. These products extend the appeal of barrel-crafted design into leisure and entertainment environments.

Weddings, Rentals, and Corporate Gifts

They also provide wedding and event items, barrel rentals, and corporate gift products that reflect the rustic elegance of whiskey and wine barrel wood, suited for celebrations, branding moments, or personalized keepsakes.

About the Company

Whiskey, Wine and Design is a Georgia-based beverage experience company dedicated to redefining how spirits are presented and enjoyed at events. Established to combine craftsmanship, creativity, and hospitality, the company specializes in interactive whiskey and cocktail services. Operated by a team focused on quality and innovation, they aim to deliver refined, memorable drink experiences that blend design and functionality.