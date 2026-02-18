UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Set For Three Ramadan Championships Across The UAE

Abu Dhabi, 18 February 2026: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation will stage three championships during the Holy Month of Ramadan, reinforcing the sport's strong presence in the national sporting calendar and its deep connection to community life across the UAE.

The Ramadan programme begins with the jiu-jitsu competitions at the Hafeet Sport Challenge on 20 February at Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in Al Qattara, followed by the NAS Sports Tournament 2026 on 24–25 February at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. The programme concludes with the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament from 3–5 March, held as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Participation in these events reflects the Federation's commitment to keeping athletes active during the Holy Month of Ramadan while strengthening community engagement through sport. The Ramadan calendar highlights the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, with strong participation across all age groups. The sport has become a consistent feature of Ramadan sporting programmes and community championships nationwide.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament holds particular significance as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival - one of the country's leading heritage and cultural celebrations. The championship brings together top club and academy athletes in an environment that blends competitive excellence with national identity, heritage, and community spirit.

Designed as a family-friendly event, the tournament provides a supportive atmosphere where parents and families can celebrate their children's achievements, reinforcing jiu-jitsu's role as a unifying community sport.

The Hafeet Sport Challenge and NAS Sports Tournament further support the Federation's strategy to broaden participation and expand the sport's reach across the Emirates, encouraging youth engagement and grassroots development.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:“Organising three championships during Ramadan reflects the continued growth of jiu-jitsu and the Federation's success in embedding the sport within the fabric of our society.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament carries special national significance as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, creating a platform that connects competitive sport with our cultural heritage and community values.

Through these championships, we continue to strengthen the UAE's position on the global jiu-jitsu stage, in line with the leadership's vision to invest in people and develop generations who embrace excellence, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle.”

