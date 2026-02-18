Just Two Hours From Chicago, Indiana's Optimist Triathlon Draws 300+ Athletes For A Scenic Race With A Purpose

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- More than 300 athletes will head to Winona Lake on Saturday, June 27, for the annual Optimist Triathlon, a scenic, sprint-distance race just a short drive from downtown Chicago. Hosted by the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, the event is now in its 33rd year and continues its tradition of“racing for a cause,” with all proceeds supporting youth programs throughout Kosciusko County.

The event is designed to be inclusive, offering a sprint-distance course that attracts both elite competitors and first-time triathletes. The course features:

- Swim: A 440-yard open water swim in Winona Lake.

- Bike: A 14-mile open road ride to Pierceton and back.

- Run: A 3.1-mile (5K) run through a wooded trail along a creek.

Beyond the main triathlon, the event hosts a shorter course for younger competitors, as well as USAT-sanctioned duathlon and aquabike categories, ensuring a place for every type of athlete.

“This event is about more than just a personal best,” says Adam Heckaman, Co-Chairman,“While we provide a high-quality, competitive environment, the real impact happens after the finish line. Every registration helps the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club invest in the future of our local kids. It's high energy, high impact, and a true community celebration.”

The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club raises over $20,000 annually through events like this to support local youth-oriented activities.

Registration is officially open for the Optimist Triathlon, and spots are expected to go quickly. Athletes can secure their place today at . Registration will remain open through June 24 or until the race reaches capacity.

Participants will receive an official event T-shirt, swim cap, professional chip timing, awards eligibility, and post-race refreshments. Register by June 1 to guarantee your preferred T-shirt size.

Early birds get the best deal: the first 100 athletes to register lock in the $70 entry fee. Once those spots are claimed, registration increases to $80.

About Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club:

The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club is the largest service club in Kosciusko County. It hosts various fundraising activities during the year to support local youth initiatives.