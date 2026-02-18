NGPA's 2026 Industry Expo And Winter Warm-Up Set Record Attendance And Raised Over $220,000 For Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) successfully concluded its 2026 Industry Expo presented by United Airlines and Winter Warm-Up presented by American Airlines, welcoming a record 2700 registered attendees and 74 exhibitors to Palm Springs for NGPA's largest and most impactful gatherings to date.

The multi-day event brought together aviation professionals, aspiring aviators, and industry leaders for career connections, professional development, and community-building across a full schedule of programming. Attendees took part in a wide range of networking events, including one of the weekend's most anticipated, a sold-out exclusive airside evening reception.

This year's programming also marked a milestone for NGPA's Palm Springs events, with the organization's General Aviation and Vertical Aviation Committees leading several educational sessions eligible for FAA WINGS credit - a first for the event - expanding opportunities for pilot engagement and continuing education.

The week concluded with NGPA's annual gala, where the community celebrated community impact and service while raising more than $220,000 to support NGPA scholarships, programs, and year-round initiatives. During the evening, the NGPA Extraordinary Service Award was presented to Zoe Stewart and Olivia Farnsworth, and the NGPA Board of Directors Award for Outstanding Achievement was presented to fellow nonprofit Elevated Access.

“Our events committee volunteers hosted an outstanding weekend for members, setting new all-time records. Their dedicated service opens doors for our community, and we could not do it without them,” said NGPA Executive Director Justin Ellixson-Andrews.

NGPA extends its gratitude to presenting sponsors United Airlines and American Airlines, as well as the many corporate partners, exhibitors, volunteers, and attendees whose support made the events possible including Alaska Airlines & Hawaiian Airlines, Elevated Access, FedEx, Flexjet, GoJet Airlines, JSfirm, Piedmont Airlines, PSA Airlines, Republic Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Wings Credit Union, and many more.

The organization will return to Palm Springs for its 2027 Industry Expo and Winter Warm-Up, scheduled for February 4–7, 2027.