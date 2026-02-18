Satservice Awarded Contract To Deliver Advanced Q/V Band Satellite Ground Station Capability For The German Armed Forces

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SatService GmbH, a Germany based provider of advanced satellite ground systems and a subsidiary of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), has been awarded a contract by the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany, represented by the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich, to deliver an advanced, full service Q/V band satellite ground station supporting the future of secure military satellite communications (SATCOM).The next generation GEO SATCOM solution will strengthen Bundeswehr secure communications, resilience and sovereign access to space enabled defence networks. The contract reflects Germany's continued investment in space based defence infrastructure, ensuring the Bundeswehr maintains resilient, high capacity connectivity to support operations across increasingly contested and data intensive environments.

Under the agreement, SatService will design, manufacture, test and deliver the ground station, including a high performance 4 metre antenna system, providing next generation capability in the Q/V band frequency range for geostationary orbit (GEO) applications.

Once operational, the system will expand Germany's access to advanced frequency bands, enabling greater throughput, enhanced spectrum availability and improved protection against interference, which are key requirements for modern defence communications.

“Germany and the EU are accelerating investment in secure satellite communications to protect sovereignty, strengthen defence readiness and ensure operational advantage,” said Wilfried Megger, Managing Director, SatService GmbH.“This programme demonstrates the importance of assured access to multiple frequency bands and highly resilient ground infrastructure. SatService delivers complete end to end SATCOM ground systems, integrating antennas, software, cyber secure architectures and long term operational support, tailored to the demanding requirements of military users.”

The contract also highlights Calian's accelerating growth across Europe, as the company continues to expand its defence and space capabilities, invest in regional expertise and strengthen partnerships with European institutions and armed forces. Through SatService, Calian is reinforcing its long term commitment to delivering secure, sovereign and mission critical SATCOM infrastructure in support of Europe's evolving defence requirements.

The ground station will form part of the Bundeswehr University Munich's terrestrial SATCOM laboratory, supporting communications between GEO satellites and ground based facilities in the Q/V band range. Alongside its scientific role, the capability will provide German Armed Forces trainee officers with exposure to the operational value of high throughput SATCOM, delivering secure regional coverage, increased data capacity and enhanced resilience against jamming and interference to support multi domain operations and deployed forces.

The programme also contributes directly to critical C5ISRT functions, command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting, that underpin modern military operations and NATO aligned defence architectures