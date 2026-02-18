MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Exclusive U.S. & Canada Distributor Confirms coppertechsports as the Only Authorized Website Serving North America

Honest Trading Corp, the exclusive authorized distributor of Copper Tech Sports in the United States and Canada, today issued a formal North American Brand Verification Statement following the publication approval of its U.S. trademark application and a successful domain dispute ruling reinforcing its territorial rights.

Copper Tech Sports was originally founded and manufactured by Korman Sports. Honest Trading Corp holds exclusive distribution rights for the brand in the United States and Canada and has filed for U.S. trademark protection for the Copper Tech Sports brand. As of February 17, 2026, the trademark application has received publication approval through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Honest Trading Corp formally confirms that:

Honest Trading Corp is the exclusive authorized distributor of Copper Tech Sports in the United States and Canada.

The company's only official website serving U.S. and Canadian customers is .

Any website or domain targeting U.S. or Canadian customers outside of coppertechsports is not authorized by Honest Trading Corp.

Official customer communications for North American customers originate only from verified @coppertechsports email addresses.

“We have taken formal legal steps to protect the Copper Tech Sports brand in North America,” said Philip Kang, representative of Honest Trading Corp.“Our trademark application has been approved for publication, and we are actively defending our rights to prevent consumer confusion in the U.S. and Canadian markets.”

Successful Domain Dispute Reinforces Brand Authority

Honest Trading Corp recently prevailed in a domain dispute proceeding involving an unaffiliated third party that had registered a domain incorporating the Copper Tech name. The ruling reaffirmed Honest Trading Corp's exclusive distribution rights in North America and supported the company's efforts to protect customers from marketplace confusion.

The company continues monitoring unauthorized domain activity and will pursue appropriate legal remedies when necessary.

Protecting North American Consumers

Honest Trading Corp encourages consumers in the United States and Canada to verify they are purchasing authentic Copper Tech products through:



Customers uncertain about authenticity are encouraged to contact support directly at....

Trademark Protection and Ongoing Enforcement

With publication approval now secured, Honest Trading Corp continues advancing its U.S. trademark registration process and actively defending the Copper Tech Sports brand against unauthorized use targeting North American customers.

Media Contact

Honest Trading Corp

Exclusive North American Distributor of Copper Tech Sports

Official Website (U.S. & Canada):

Email:...

About Copper Tech Sports

Copper Tech Sports was founded by Korman Sports and specializes in copper-infused performance gloves and athletic accessories. In the United States and Canada, the brand is exclusively distributed by Honest Trading Corp through coppertechsports.