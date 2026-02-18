403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, Venezuela Discuss Topics Of Common Concern
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdulrahman and Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez have focused on some regional and international issues of mutual interest.
This came during Rodriguez's reception of Qatar's Premier in Caracas, Qatar's News Agency (QNQ) reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammad conveyed the greetings of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad to Venezuelan president, wishing her good being and further progress and prosperity to Venezuela, it added.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez extended her greetings to Sheikh Tamim, wishing him everlasting good health and advance and development to Qatar.
During the meeting, Qatar's premier affirmed commitment to backing efforts aiming to boost security and stability on both regional and international levels, according to the statement. (end)
sss
This came during Rodriguez's reception of Qatar's Premier in Caracas, Qatar's News Agency (QNQ) reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammad conveyed the greetings of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad to Venezuelan president, wishing her good being and further progress and prosperity to Venezuela, it added.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez extended her greetings to Sheikh Tamim, wishing him everlasting good health and advance and development to Qatar.
During the meeting, Qatar's premier affirmed commitment to backing efforts aiming to boost security and stability on both regional and international levels, according to the statement. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment