Qatar, Venezuela Discuss Topics Of Common Concern


2026-02-18 02:30:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdulrahman and Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez have focused on some regional and international issues of mutual interest.
This came during Rodriguez's reception of Qatar's Premier in Caracas, Qatar's News Agency (QNQ) reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammad conveyed the greetings of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad to Venezuelan president, wishing her good being and further progress and prosperity to Venezuela, it added.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez extended her greetings to Sheikh Tamim, wishing him everlasting good health and advance and development to Qatar.
During the meeting, Qatar's premier affirmed commitment to backing efforts aiming to boost security and stability on both regional and international levels, according to the statement. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

