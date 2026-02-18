Dozens Of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound On First Day Of Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Dozens of settlers on Sunday stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

WAFA news agency reported that dozens of settlers entered the compound and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards in a manner described as provocative.

The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque comes as part of a series of repeated incursions carried out by settlers under the protection of occupation forces, aimed at performing Talmudic rituals inside the mosque's courtyards.

These actions form part of attempts by the occupation authorities to impose a new reality in the mosque and in the occupied city, particularly in the Old City area and the surroundings of Al-Aqsa.

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem are frequently subjected to harassment during such incursions, including physical assaults on worshipers and the imposition of restrictions on their access to the mosque.