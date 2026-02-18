Onesource Financial Expands Executive Team With Appointment Of Shelby Journell

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- OneSource Financial today announced the appointment of Shelby Journell as Vice President of Strategy, Product and Credit Performance, strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues to expand its national specialty finance platform.

Shelby brings more than 37 years of executive leadership experience and deep credit expertise across asset-backed lending, underwriting, and dealer-focused finance programs. Her extensive background in developing disciplined credit strategies and building high-performing portfolios positions OneSource to further enhance product innovation, portfolio performance, and scalable growth initiatives.

Throughout her career, Shelby has earned a reputation for delivering innovative credit solutions, optimizing underwriting frameworks, and cultivating long-standing relationships across the dealer and lending ecosystem. Her hands-on knowledge of credit structure, risk management, and portfolio analytics will play a central role in advancing OneSource's strategic roadmap.

OneSource Financial is widely recognized for its leadership in recreational finance, serving RV, marine, and powersports dealers with flexible underwriting models, higher advance structures, and solutions tailored to self-employed and non-traditional income borrowers. As market complexity increases and disciplined credit execution becomes even more critical, Shelby's leadership further reinforces the company's commitment to credit excellence and sustainable growth.

“Shelby's depth of experience in credit performance and strategic product development makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Sara Fagan, President & CEO of OneSource Financial.“As we continue to strengthen our position in recreational finance, it is essential that our platform remains disciplined, innovative, and partner-focused. Shelby's leadership will help ensure we deliver scalable solutions that drive both dealer success and strong portfolio performance.”

In addition to its established recreational lending platform, OneSource's broader specialty vehicle finance capabilities include auto lending, further reinforcing the company's diversified credit expertise and long-term growth strategy.

Shelby's appointment reflects OneSource Financial's continued investment in executive leadership, credit infrastructure, and strategic product development as the company advances its national expansion initiatives.

Please join us in welcoming Shelby Journell to OneSource Financial.



About OneSource Financial

OneSource Financial is a national specialty finance platform best known for its leadership in recreational lending across RV, marine, and powersports markets. Through technology-enabled infrastructure, centralized operations, and disciplined underwriting expertise, OneSource delivers scalable credit programs designed to drive dealer growth while maintaining strong portfolio performance. The company's broader specialty vehicle platform also includes auto lending, reinforcing its diversified capabilities and long-term strategic vision within the vehicle finance industry.