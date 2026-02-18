Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Inspections On Retail Outlets Ahead Of Ramadan

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has conducted intensive inspection campaigns on retail outlets and consumer complexes across the country as part of its preparations for the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry explained that these campaigns aim to ensure the availability of essential goods, monitor supply chains to retail outlets, track prices, verify suppliers' adherence to advertised prices, and prevent monopolistic practices. This enhances consumer protection and ensures fair trade practices.

These campaigns are part of the ministry's ongoing oversight efforts to monitor market performance and commercial activities in the country, and to ensure suppliers' compliance with Law No 8 of 2008 concerning consumer protection, as well as other laws and regulations governing commercial activity. This supports market stability during periods of increased demand.

The ministry confirmed that its inspection teams are continuing their campaigns according to well-thought-out monitoring plans and in co-ordination with the concerned authorities, to take the necessary legal measures against violators, calling on citizens and residents to report any violations or offences, in support of monitoring efforts and the protection of consumer rights.