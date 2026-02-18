403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NZD/USD Forecast Today 18/02:NZD Continues To See Questions
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The New Zealand dollar fell on Tuesday, only to turn back around and show signs of strength again/USDThe New Zealand dollar did fall quite a bit during the early hours on Tuesday as the 0.60 level has offered support. The market turning around and bouncing the way it has will end up forming a bit of a hammer, which is fine, but it is also predicated by several shooting stars all that being said, this is a market that I think is hanging around the 0.6050 level, which is the midpoint of the consolidation area that I think we are trying to stay in. The 0.60 level is a floor, the 0.61 level above is a ceiling, if we were to turn around and break down below the 0.60 level, it opens up the possibility of a move down to the 0.5950 level. The 0.61 level is likely to end up being a bit of a ceiling and breaking above there I think would have a lot of people jumping into the market Bank Policy and VolatilityUltimately, this is a situation where you will continue to see a lot of volatility. With that being said, the market I think remains a short-term trading type of opportunity. The noise here I think continues to be a major concern and keep in mind that unlike Australia, New Zealand has a central bank that is probably going to cut. Top Regulated Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });That makes the Kiwi dollar a little bit more susceptible to trouble. The US dollar falling apart though could send the New Zealand dollar higher, but right now it looks like we are still trying to find some type of external factor to really get going PCE inflationary numbers come out at the end of the week and that could have a major influence on what happens with the dollar ahead. So, with that, I think we have a situation where short-term traders will continue to use sideways and consolidation trading, and therefore I think we have a scenario where if you are a day trader, this might be your favorite pair. EURUSD Chart by TradingView
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment