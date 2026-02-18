MENAFN - Amman Net) >Controversy Over Proposed 2026 Social Security Law Amendments | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

The proposed amendments to the 2026 Social Security Law, approved by the Cabinet under Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, have sparked widespread debate among experts, specialists, and members of parliament. The changes introduce significant modifications to retirement conditions and social protection mechanisms.

Under the new amendments, early retirement will require 360 contributions regardless of age, while mandatory old-age retirement contributions will increase to 240 starting in 2028. The retirement age will gradually rise to 65 for men and 60 for women. The draft law also seeks to expand compulsory coverage to new categories, raise minimum pensions for about 20,000 retirees to 200 dinars, tighten penalties on non-compliant establishments, and enhance the independence and governance of the Social Security Corporation.

Insurance and social protection expert Mousa Al-Subeihi criticized the amendments, particularly the provision allowing insured individuals who do not meet pension conditions to receive a lump-sum payment, arguing it conflicts with the institution's mission to provide sustainable income security.

MP Dima Tahboub expressed complete rejection of the amendments, stressing the need to protect citizens' rights and warning that burdening them with the effects of years of governmental neglect is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Social Security Corporation spokesperson Shaman Al-Majali clarified that military personnel and exempted categories, such as those who turned 50 before 1/1/2027 or employees in hazardous professions who met contribution requirements, will remain under the current law and the new early retirement rules will not apply to them.

The Jordanian Center for Labor Rights“Workers' House” warned that financial sustainability cannot be ensured solely by tightening retirement conditions. It called for comprehensive management including combating insurance evasion, controlling expenditures, and strengthening governance and transparency. The center also expressed concern over the lack of publication of the actuarial study or its executive summary, noting that the absence of such data weakens public debate.

The amendments allow individuals who meet early retirement conditions before 1/1/2027 to retire at any time, even after the new law takes effect. Those eligible for old-age retirement by reaching 60 for men and 55 for women, with 180 contributions before 1/1/2028, may retire under current law. Early retirement will require 360 contributions, while old-age retirement will require 240 contributions starting 1/1/2028. The retirement age will gradually increase by six months per year to a maximum of 65 for men and 60 for women.

The law will raise minimum pensions for around 20,000 retirees to 200 dinars. Coverage requirements will apply to businesses from the date of registration, including optional coverage for small businesses with up to five employees at reduced contribution rates. Insured individuals experiencing a relapse in health conditions may submit requests within two years, and private-sector workers may request assessment while actively employed.

Penalties for providing false information or evading contributions will range between 3,000 and 5,000 dinars, while non-compliant establishments face fines up to 100%, with a grace period until the end of 2026. Retirement for hazardous professions is set at 50 years with 300 contributions, including at least 120 in hazardous work within the last 132 contributions. Jordanians who do not meet retirement conditions may apply for a lump-sum payment, and foreigners may apply regardless of meeting conditions.

The amendments aim to balance fiscal sustainability with broader social protection, though debates continue over fairness and the protection of citizens' rights.