Swiss Foreign Minister Asks Iran To Protect Civilians In Protests

The two ministers“acknowledged they held different views” on the high number of casualties and arrests following the recent crackdown on protests in Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry said on social media. At least several thousand people were killed during the demonstrations against Iran's Islamic regime.

+ Escalation of violence in Iran tests Switzerland

Cassis, meanwhile, welcomed the indirect talks between the US and Iran held in Geneva on Tuesday, with Oman acting as a mediator. He said he was encouraged by the prospect of a further round of dialogue between Washington and Tehran, even though no concrete plans for a meeting between the two countries' leaders have been announced.

+ Switzerland summons Iran ambassador to protest violence

Translated from Italian by AI/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....